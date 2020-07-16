Katrina Kaif turns 37: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and others wish the Sooryavanshi actor

Katrina Kaif turns 37. (Photo: Katrina Kaif /Instagram) Katrina Kaif turns 37. (Photo: Katrina Kaif /Instagram)

It is Katrina Kaif’s 37th birthday today. While we wait to see how the ‘Chikni Chameli’ of Bollywood celebrated her quarantine birthday, wishes from her fans and friends have flooded social media.

Salman, who shares a special bond with Katrina, posted a birthday wish. “Happy bday Katrina . . @katrinakaif,” wrote the actor. Katrina’s good friend Alia Bhatt called her a ‘gorgeous soul’, as she shared a wish via Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone also wished the actor on Instagram.

Neha Dhupia posted a selfie also featuring Katrina Kaif, and wrote, “#happybirthday @katrinakaif … you, my gorgeous friend … have such a special place in my heart ❤️.”

Maniesh Paul’s post for Katrina read, “Happppppy birthday @katrinakaif !!stay blessed you wonderful soul… miss performing with u on stage specially “afgaan jalebi”😜😜…stay as awesome always🤗🤗🤗🤗 #mpwishes #katrina #blessed #hbd.”

“Happy bday to this gorgeous girl who inspires us all to stay fit, work hard and constantly set new goals in everything we do!! Lots of love @katrinakaif .. have a wonderful year and please eat cake today!!😘🎂 #happybirthdaykatrinakaif #katrinakaif #bdaygirl #fitnessinspo #pilatesgirls #sophiechoudry,” wrote Sophie Choudry wishing her friend Katrina.

See Katrina Kaif’s birthday wishes here:

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Wishing dear Katrina Kaif a very Happy Birthday 🙏🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/yGPlEtlcB3 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) July 16, 2020

Happy birthday #KatrinaKaif. Hope your day is as fabulous as you are. Wishing you a day full of laughter and happiness and a year that brings you much success. pic.twitter.com/8XLKXNdfIe — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) July 16, 2020

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.