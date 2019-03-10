Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and Deepika Padukone?

Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among many Bollywood celebrities who took to social media today to share interesting and fun updates with their followers. Scroll to see all pictures.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan shared this inside picture from last night’s Ambani’s Bash. “#aboutlastnight #AmbaniWedding @amitabhbachchan @bachchan @sangeeta.mahadevan,” he wrote in picture’s caption.

Katrina Kaif posted her ‘Sunday chill🌝’ click.

Katrina Kaif shared this image late last night as she got dressed to attend Akash Ambani’s wedding.

Here are some more photos of Katrina. (Photo: Yianni Tsapatori/ Instagram)

Mika Singh shared this photo with the caption, “We are all having a superb time.. I know how to make everyone dance. @iamsrk @karanjohar #akashambani #Ranbirsingh @ambaninitaa @gaurikhan. Akash and Shloka wishing you both a happy married life….”

Deepika Padukone shared these latest clicks of herself as well on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh posted these pictures.

Karisma Kapoor looks lovely in her recent photos.

Manish Malhotra’s Instagram account shared photos of Kareena Kapoor as she got dressed to attend Akash Ambani’s wedding.

Sharing this click, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Be your own kind of beautiful 🖤#goodmorning #hello #sunday #weekend #mood #love #black.”

Malaika Arora posted this one with the caption, “Happy Sunday from mine to urs 🌺🌺.”

Vikas Gupta posted this picture on Instagram and wrote, “The Original #Khiladi @akshaykumar Sir with the #khatronkekhiladi Bringing the color and true meaning of #Kesari Tonight Live on @colorstv.”

“When u know that you just one upped on whatsapp !!!!!,” Kajol wrote in the caption of this picture.

Samantha Akkineni also posted her latest photos on her social media account.