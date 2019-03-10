Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and Deepika Padukone?

Toggle Menu
Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shankar Mahadevan, Ranveer singh and a few others shared photos on their social media accounts.

Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among many Bollywood celebrities who took to social media today to share interesting and fun updates with their followers. Scroll to see all pictures.

Shankar Mahadevan, amitabh, abhishek
(Photo: Shankar Mahadevan/ Instagram)

Singer Shankar Mahadevan shared this inside picture from last night’s Ambani’s Bash. “#aboutlastnight #AmbaniWedding @amitabhbachchan @bachchan @sangeeta.mahadevan,” he wrote in picture’s caption.

Katrina Kaif
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

Katrina Kaif posted her ‘Sunday chill🌝’ click.

Katrina Kaif
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

Katrina Kaif shared this image late last night as she got dressed to attend Akash Ambani’s wedding.

Katrina Kaif
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

Here are some more photos of Katrina. (Photo: Yianni Tsapatori/ Instagram)

Mika Singh
(Photo: Mika Singh/ Instagram)

Mika Singh shared this photo with the caption, “We are all having a superb time.. I know how to make everyone dance. @iamsrk @karanjohar #akashambani #Ranbirsingh @ambaninitaa @gaurikhan. Akash and Shloka wishing you both a happy married life….”

Deepika Padukone
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram)

Deepika Padukone shared these latest clicks of herself as well on Instagram.

ranveer singh
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

Ranveer Singh posted these pictures.

karisma kapoor
(Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor looks lovely in her recent photos.

kareena, Manish Malhotra
(Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram)

Manish Malhotra’s Instagram account shared photos of Kareena Kapoor as she got dressed to attend Akash Ambani’s wedding.

Bhumi Pednekar
(Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram)

Sharing this click, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Be your own kind of beautiful 🖤#goodmorning #hello #sunday #weekend #mood #love #black.”

Malaika Arora
(Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

Malaika Arora posted this one with the caption, “Happy Sunday from mine to urs 🌺🌺.”

vikas, akshay kumar
(Photo: Vikas Gupta/ Instagram)

Vikas Gupta posted this picture on Instagram and wrote, “The Original #Khiladi @akshaykumar Sir with the #khatronkekhiladi Bringing the color and true meaning of #Kesari Tonight Live on @colorstv.”

kajol
(Photo: Kajol/ Instagram)

“When u know that you just one upped on whatsapp !!!!!,” Kajol wrote in the caption of this picture.

Samantha Akkineni
(Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni also posted her latest photos on her social media account.

