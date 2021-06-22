Katrina Kaif begins readings for Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi, to shoot after Tiger 3

Weeks after recovering from Covid-19, Katrina Kaif has returned to work as she has begun reading sessions for director Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming yet-untitled film. The actor will be seen opposite South star Vijay Sethupathi, in his second Hindi film after Santosh Shivan’s Mumbaikar. The team has yet to make an official announcement of the film.

A source close to Katrina Kaif, however, divulged, “Katrina is now starting readings for the film and will be spending a lot of time with the filmmaker to understand and get into the skin of her character.” The film is said to be 90-minutes-long and will be shot over a schedule of 30 days. Katrina is supposed to begin filming after completing the third part of the Tiger franchise opposite superstar Salman Khan.

Tiger 3, being helmed by Maneesh Sharma, began earlier this year but was stopped owing to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The shoot is expected to resume soon as Mumbai has reopened after months-long lockdown. This will be the first time Sriram, Katrina and Vijay will unite for a project. Besides the film and Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif has Phone Bhoot– with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaudhary– on floors.

Katrina awaits the release of her much-delayed Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi was first supposed to hit theatres last year but the first and the second wave of Covid-19 pushed its release. The makers have yet to announce a fresh release date. Sriram Raghavan is best known for thrillers like Andhadhun (2018), Badlapur (2015) and Johnny Gaddaar (2007).