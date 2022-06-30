scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Katrina Kaif asks Vicky Kaushal to get a beard like Hrithik Roshan, he replies: ‘We need to talk’

Katrina Kaif has set some goals for husband Vicky Kaushal, courtesy Hrithik Roshan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 4:28:15 pm
vicky kaushal katrina kaif hrithik roshanKatrina Kaif teased Vicky Kaushal about his beard. (Photos: Instagram/Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan)

Katrina Kaif has set some goals for husband Vicky Kaushal and Hrithik Roshan has a role in that. And now, their fun banter has left fans asking for more.

On Thursday, Katrina shared a reel from Hrithik’s Instagram feed in her stories. Lauding her Bang Bang co-star’s bearded look, she wrote, “Loving this Beardo vibe,” along with tagging Hrithik and Vicky. Though a part of Hrithik’s endorsement for a men’s grooming brand, it surely lead to an adorable exchange between Katrina and Vicky, who reshared it and wrote, “We need to talk” to the particular brand.

Also read |Vicky Kaushal reveals his friends’ reaction to Katrina Kaif being his wife, says wedding days were ‘best days of my life’
katrina vicky hrithik Vicky Kaushal reposted Katrina Kaif’s Instagram story with a reply.

Katrina is good friends with Hrtihik, which whom she’s shared screen space in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, apart from Bang Bang. She also did the song “Chikni Chameli” in Agneepath in which Hrithik played the lead.

Katrina and Vicky often tease each other on social media. Recently, when Vicky was shooting for a song sequence with Tripti Dimri in Croatia, choreographer Farah Khan posted a click with him in her Instagram stories. Tagging Katrina, Farah wrote, “sorry @katrinakaif he s found some1 else.” Katrina was quick to reshare the picture with the reply, “Your allowed @farahkhankunder” along with heart emojis. She also added the song “Kuch Toh Hua Hai” from Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Also read |Vicky Kaushal channels Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan turns Sushmita Sen for this Main Hoon Na recreation. Watch video

After staying silent about dating for a long time, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surprised their fans by tying the knot in December 2021. The two Bollywood stars have ever since been sharing several social media posts giving us a sneak peek into their personal life, vacations and family time.

