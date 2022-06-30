Katrina Kaif asks Vicky Kaushal to get a beard like Hrithik Roshan, he replies: ‘We need to talk’

Katrina Kaif has set some goals for husband Vicky Kaushal and Hrithik Roshan has a role in that. And now, their fun banter has left fans asking for more.

On Thursday, Katrina shared a reel from Hrithik’s Instagram feed in her stories. Lauding her Bang Bang co-star’s bearded look, she wrote, “Loving this Beardo vibe,” along with tagging Hrithik and Vicky. Though a part of Hrithik’s endorsement for a men’s grooming brand, it surely lead to an adorable exchange between Katrina and Vicky, who reshared it and wrote, “We need to talk” to the particular brand.

Katrina is good friends with Hrtihik, which whom she’s shared screen space in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, apart from Bang Bang. She also did the song “Chikni Chameli” in Agneepath in which Hrithik played the lead.

Katrina and Vicky often tease each other on social media. Recently, when Vicky was shooting for a song sequence with Tripti Dimri in Croatia, choreographer Farah Khan posted a click with him in her Instagram stories. Tagging Katrina, Farah wrote, “sorry @katrinakaif he s found some1 else.” Katrina was quick to reshare the picture with the reply, “Your allowed @farahkhankunder” along with heart emojis. She also added the song “Kuch Toh Hua Hai” from Kal Ho Naa Ho.

After staying silent about dating for a long time, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surprised their fans by tying the knot in December 2021. The two Bollywood stars have ever since been sharing several social media posts giving us a sneak peek into their personal life, vacations and family time.