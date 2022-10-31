scorecardresearch
Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn wins Halloween 2022, see photos

Katrina Kaif, who will essay the role of a ghost in Phone Bhoot, dressed up as Harley Quinn for Halloween 2022.

katrina kaifKatrina Kaif will next be seen in Phone Bhoot. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Phone Bhoot actor Katrina Kaif celebrated Halloween 2022 by dressing up as Harley Quinn. Katrina took to her Instagram handle and posted new pictures in her colorful avatar. Harley Quinn is a character who appears in DC films and is portrayed by Robbie Margot.

Katrina was close to living it up to Quinn’s famous quote, “We’re bad guys, it’s what we do,” but her sweet smile gave it away. Fans flooded the comment section of the post with red hearts and fire emoticons. Katrina wrote in the caption, “It’s Halloweennnnnn 🎃 #harleyquinn #Halloweenwithphonebhoot #phonebhoot.”

Katrina Kaif will essay the role of a ghost in the upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. The actor, who is currently promoting the film with co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, recently revealed why she did a comedy film after a long time.

She told IANS, “The most fun aspect of playing a ghost was the world of the film itself. I realised that it`s been quite a few years since I did a comedy film. So, there was some kind of desire to get back on a film set which entailed laughter and quirkiness and a taut script.”

Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif has interesting projects in the pipeline, including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 05:51:27 pm
