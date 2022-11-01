Vicky Kaushal directs wife Katrina Kaif as she dresses up as Harley Quinn, Ishaan Khatter is the desi Willy Wonka. See pics

Actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter’s Phone Bhoot promotions received a Halloween twist as they participated in a themed party on Monday. All the actors and the cast members dressed up as interesting characters as they celebrated the festival. Katrina was clearly the scene-stealer as she dressed up as Harley Quinn as portrayed by Margot Robbie in DC universe.

As Katrina uploaded a video of herself in the get-up, actor-husband Vicky Kaushal was the one directing her on how to pose like Harley. Katrina captioned the video as, “Jab husband director ban gaye (When husband became the director)”.

Check out Katrina’s post –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Ishaan looked very convincing as Willy Wonka as he nailed every detail of the character. The actor also uploaded a series of pictures of himself dressed in the part. He captioned it as, “Willy Wonka has some chocolates for you”.

Check out Ishaan Khatter’s posts –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

While Siddhant didn’t post any pictures of his get-up himself, fans shared many of his pictures as he dressed as the Indian superhero Shaktimaan. The trio also posed together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasna Rami (@hasna_bollywood24)

Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant have been promoting Phone Bhoot on various platforms. The trio was recently seen entering the reality show Bigg Boss 16 house. They had also interacted with the show’s host Salman Khan, who entertained the fans by shaking a leg on their song Kaali Teri Gutt. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot is set to release on November 4.