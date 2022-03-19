Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are ‘power couple meri jaan’ in glamorous first post-wedding shoot together. See here

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posed together for their first post-marriage photoshoot. On Friday, they shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, giving their fans a better look at what they wore to Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta’s recent 50th birthday party. According to Vicky, the photos were taken by Taras Taraporvala.

Sharing the pictures, which showed her sitting on a couch with Vicky, Katrina wrote in her caption, “About Last Night,” and added a blue heart emoji. She wore a slinky blue dress as she held on to her husband’s arm. Vicky wore a black jacket. They’d made a grand entrance at the bash, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, including Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda and many others.

Katrina’s friends and followers were left impressed by the new pictures. “Did I save this picture? or did this picture save me?” one person commented. “POWER COUPLE MERI JAAAAAAN,” wrote another fan. A third person commented, “Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai.”

On Friday, the actors had also shared pictures from their first Holi together as a married couple. It showed them with Vicky’s parents and brother, Sunny. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in December, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Both Katrina and Vicky returned to work soon after their wedding. Katrina, who was last seen in Sooryavanshi, recommenced work on the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. She will also be seen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar; Phone Bhoot, with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi; and Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw biopic, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Laxman Utekar’s comedy drama with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.