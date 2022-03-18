Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Holi as a married couple; don’t miss the gorgeous backdrop. See pics

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Holi together as a married couple. They took to Instagram to share pictures of the get-together, which also saw Vicky’s parents and brother Sunny in attendance. “Happy Holi,” Katrina and Vicky wrote in the captions of their posts.

The pictures showed the couple with ‘gulaal’ smeared on their faces, posing with family. They appeared to be standing on the balcony of their apartment overlooking the beach and the sea. Katrina’s mother-in-law was rubbing colour on her cheek, while her father-in-law, the action director Sham Kaushal, posed next to Sunny. “Happy Holi Katy, may your life be filled with the colours of love and happiness always,” fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala wrote in the comments section of Katrina’s post, and director Zoya Akhtar also wished the couple a happy Holi.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in December, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hadn’t spoken publicly about their relationship before announcing their wedding. On Thursday evening, they made a grand entry at Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash in Mumbai, which saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. While Katrina wore a slinky blue dress, Vicky wore a blingy black jacket.

Both Katrina and Vicky returned to work soon after their wedding. Katrina, who was last seen in Sooryavanshi, recommenced work on the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. She will also be seen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar; Phone Bhoot, with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi; and Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw biopic, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Laxman Utekar’s comedy drama with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.