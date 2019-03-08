Have you seen these videos of Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal?

From Katrina Kaif to Ayushmann Khurrana, here is a look at videos shared by celebrities on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Scroll to see all videos.

Badla actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on his social media account.

Kriti Sanon posted this video and wrote, “We’ve said it before. We’re saying it again. We’ll keep saying it till things change. #HappyWomensDay #HappyWhatever @ms.takenfashion.”

Katrina Kaif shared a video of her mother and wrote, “The best woman I know … really #happywomensday #mountainviewschool.”

“Girls compete with each other but real women support & empower. So, this Women’s day let’s stand together and support the sisterhood ❤💃❤ #HappyWomensDay2019 #IWD2019 #InternationalWomensDay #WomensDay #Ting,” Preity Zinta wrote with the clip.

Soha Ali Khan also shared a video on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Shilpa Shetty shared this fun video on her Instagram account.

Vicky Kaushal posted a video on his social media account.

“Hello DUBAI! Main aa rahi hu with our LIVE concert Dabang The Tour Reloaded on 15th March at the Dubai Festival City Mall‬,” Jacqueline Fernandez wrote sharing the clip.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s poem on Women’s Day cannot be missed.