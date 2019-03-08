Toggle Menu
Have you seen these videos of Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal?

Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana among others shared videos on their social media accounts today.

Katrina Kaif shared a video of her mother on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

From Katrina Kaif to Ayushmann Khurrana, here is a look at videos shared by celebrities on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Scroll to see all videos.

Badla actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on his social media account.

Kriti Sanon posted this video and wrote, “We’ve said it before. We’re saying it again. We’ll keep saying it till things change. #HappyWomensDay #HappyWhatever @ms.takenfashion.”

Katrina Kaif shared a video of her mother and wrote, “The best woman I know … really #happywomensday #mountainviewschool.”

“Girls compete with each other but real women support & empower. So, this Women’s day let’s stand together and support the sisterhood ❤💃❤ #HappyWomensDay2019 #IWD2019 #InternationalWomensDay #WomensDay #Ting,” Preity Zinta wrote with the clip.

Soha Ali Khan also shared a video on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Shilpa Shetty shared this fun video on her Instagram account.

Vicky Kaushal posted a video on his social media account.

“Hello DUBAI! Main aa rahi hu with our LIVE concert Dabang The Tour Reloaded on 15th March at the Dubai Festival City Mall‬,” Jacqueline Fernandez wrote sharing the clip.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s poem on Women’s Day cannot be missed.

