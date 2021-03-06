Katrina Kaif is upset about ‘cheater’ Ishaan Khatter, complains to Siddhant Chaturvedi in hilarious video

It’s not every day that the extremely private Katrina Kaif drops her guard and shares pieces from her life with fans. Hence it came as a surprise to her fans that Katrina Kaif decided to take up their questions as she did an ‘Ask me anything’ session on Instagram.

From showing her unseen picture with sister Isabelle Kaif to a sneak-peek into her shooting experience of Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif updated her fans with all that she is consumed with at the moment.

It began with a fan asking what Katrina had for breakfast and the actor, who inspires a generation with her fitness levels, posted a picture of a bowl with everything healthy one could have. The Zero star also shared a short video from her workout routine. Katrina was asked about Phone Bhoot, which she is currently shooting for, and the actor shared an amusing fan-made poster of the horror-comedy. “This is not a poster but loved this fan art,” Katrina captioned the picture.

To a rather serious question about the last thing that made her upset, Katrina replied with two videos of herself playing badminton with Ishaan Khatter on Phone Bhoot set. “When Ishaan Khatter was cheating at badminton,” Katrina captioned the first clip, where she is explaining her stance to “umpire” Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The hilarious videos show Katrina arguing with Siddhant and also asking him to tell Ishaan to “play properly” leaving the umpire speechless as others share a laugh. Katrina was requested by a fan to share an unseen picture of herself with Isabelle, who is making her acting debut next week with Time to Dance. The Tiger Zinda Hai star posted a stunning picture of the sisters. When asked to share an unseen picture of herself, the actor posted a cute mirror selfie.

Also for all those, who wonder what would be Katrina Kaif’s dream destination, the actor has a simple answer, “Anywhere with Sun, sand and beach.”