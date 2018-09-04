Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Sunny Leone?

While Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan clicked a selfie together, Katrina Kaif shared a photo on Instagram While Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan clicked a selfie together, Katrina Kaif shared a photo on Instagram

Alia Bhatt shared poster of her mother Soni Razdan’s next film Yours Truly. The actor shared that the film will have its premiere at the Busan Film Festival this year. Along with the poster, Alia wrote, “SO SO happy to share the lovely poster for #YoursTruly, a very special film which also brings my Mom & Dad together on screen for the first time ❤️🌞 #yourstrulyatbusan”

We also saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan promoting their projects AndhaDhun and Sui Dhaaga in Mumbai.

Talking about promotions, how do we not talk about one of the most awaited films of this month, Manmarziyaan. The star of the film, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, promoted their film on Madhuri Dixit’s dance reality show Dance Deewane.

Alia Bhatt shared the first poster of her mother Soni Razdan's upcoming film.

Katrina Kaif shared a sneak peek at her recent photoshoot.

Pooja Bhatt shared a throwback photo from the sets of Chahat, also starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Sonakshi Sinha posted this photo on Instagram and wrote, "If you were born without wings, do nothing to prevent them from growing…"

Did you see this cute photo of Anushka Sharma?

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a new poster of his upcoming film AndhaDhun.

Neha Dhupia is all set to start the third season of podcast #NoFilterNeha. Ayushmann Khurrana will be her first guest.

Ayushmann Khurrana clicked a selfie with Varun Dhawan.

Sunny Leone shared this photo on Instagram and wrote, “Messing around on sets of @MTVSplitsvilla with @RannvijaySingha “

Manmarziyaan actors Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan on Dance Deewane sets.

Vicky Kaushal met Madhuri Dixit on the sets of reality show Dance Deewane.

Varun Dhawan is aggresivley promoting his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga.

Tiger Shroff flaunted his chiseled bod as he wrapped climax scene of Student of The Year.

Malaika Arora Khan's gym selfie will leave you motivated.

Karan Johar ’s style game is strong and this photo is proof.

