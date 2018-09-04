Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Sunny Leone?

Today's edition of celebrity social media photos includes clicks shared by Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha among others.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2018 6:35:47 pm
katrina kaif, alia bhatt and others photos While Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan clicked a selfie together, Katrina Kaif shared a photo on Instagram
Alia Bhatt shared poster of her mother Soni Razdan’s next film Yours Truly. The actor shared that the film will have its premiere at the Busan Film Festival this year. Along with the poster, Alia wrote, “SO SO happy to share the lovely poster for #YoursTruly, a very special film which also brings my Mom & Dad together on screen for the first time ❤️🌞 #yourstrulyatbusan”

We also saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan promoting their projects AndhaDhun and Sui Dhaaga in Mumbai.

Talking about promotions, how do we not talk about one of the most awaited films of this month, Manmarziyaan. The star of the film, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, promoted their film on Madhuri Dixit’s dance reality show Dance Deewane.

alia bhatt photos Alia Bhatt shared the first poster of her mother Soni Razdan’s upcoming film. katrina kaif photo Katrina Kaif shared a sneak peek at her recent photoshoot. pooja bhatt with shah rukh khan Pooja Bhatt shared a throwback photo from the sets of Chahat, also starring Shah Rukh Khan. sonakshi sinha photo Sonakshi Sinha posted this photo on Instagram and wrote, “If you were born without wings, do nothing to prevent them from growing…” anushka sharma ohto Did you see this cute photo of Anushka Sharma? ayushmann khurrana AndhaDhun Ayushmann Khurrana shared a new poster of his upcoming film AndhaDhun. ayushmann khurrana and neha dhupia Neha Dhupia is all set to start the third season of podcast #NoFilterNeha. Ayushmann Khurrana will be her first guest. Ayushmann Varun Dhawan Ayushmann Khurrana clicked a selfie with Varun Dhawan. sunny leone photos Sunny Leone shared this photo on Instagram and wrote, “Messing around on sets of @MTVSplitsvilla with @RannvijaySingha “ Manmarziyaan actors Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan Manmarziyaan actors Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan on Dance Deewane sets. vicky kaushal with madhuri dixit Vicky Kaushal met Madhuri Dixit on the sets of reality show Dance Deewane. varun dhawan promotes Sui Dhaaga Varun Dhawan is aggresivley promoting his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. tiger shroff student of the year Tiger Shroff flaunted his chiseled bod as he wrapped climax scene of Student of The Year. malaika arora khan photo Malaika Arora Khan’s gym selfie will leave you motivated. karan johar Karan Johar’s style game is strong and this photo is proof.

Kerala battled the worst floods in a 100 years. Here is a look at some of the devastating visuals from the state.
