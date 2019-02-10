Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Mira Rajput?

Toggle Menu
Katrina Kaif, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shamita Shetty and many others shared photos on their social media accounts today.

Here are the latest clicks shared by Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Mira Rajput on social media. (Photo: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars are quite active on social media. Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shamita Shetty shared interesting photos on their social media accounts today, scroll to see all.

Katrina Kaif
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in this latest click.

Katrina Kaif
(Photos: Amit Thakur, Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair/Instagram)

Here are some more photos of Katrina Kaif shared by her team.

alia bhatt
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

Alia Bhatt shared some photos from Berlin.

Ranveer Singh
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

Ranveer Singh’s looks from the Berlin Film Festival cannot be missed.

Arjun Kapoor
(Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor shared this image with the caption, “So finally here is my first look for Panipat 😉😛😄 !!! #Angryyoungman #mrgrumpy #poser4life #baldjun.”

mira rajput
(Photo: Mira Rajput/ Instagram)

Mira Rajput Kapoor shared this photo with the caption, “sunkissed.”

Shamita Shetty
(Photo: Shamita Shetty/ Instagram)

Shamita Shetty shared this click on her Instagram account today.

