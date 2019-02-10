Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Mira Rajput?

Bollywood stars are quite active on social media. Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shamita Shetty shared interesting photos on their social media accounts today, scroll to see all.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in this latest click.

Here are some more photos of Katrina Kaif shared by her team.

Alia Bhatt shared some photos from Berlin.

Ranveer Singh’s looks from the Berlin Film Festival cannot be missed.

Arjun Kapoor shared this image with the caption, “So finally here is my first look for Panipat 😉😛😄 !!! #Angryyoungman #mrgrumpy #poser4life #baldjun.”

Mira Rajput Kapoor shared this photo with the caption, “sunkissed.”

Shamita Shetty shared this click on her Instagram account today.