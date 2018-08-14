Have always been fond of Katrina Kaif, don’t know why others feel differently: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt clears the air about her tiff with best friend Katrina Kaif. Alia Bhatt clears the air about her tiff with best friend Katrina Kaif.

Actor Alia Bhatt, clearing the air about her rumoured tiff with actor, friend Katrina Kaif, has said she does not have any issue with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor.

The duo, who have always been open about their friendship, reportedly had a fall out after the Raazi star began dating Katrina’s former beau Ranbir Kapoor.

The rumours were fuelled after Katrina stopped liking Alia’s photos on Instagram.

When asked about reports on their current equation, Alia said, “I’ve always been very fond of Katrina. I believe that it’s two ways. I don’t know why other people feel differently. I would send her a message and ask her to start liking my picture. If that’s the barometer of friendship, we must start liking everyone’s pictures.

“Maybe I just don’t have very good pictures, that’s possible. But no, there’s no stress whatsoever,” the actor told reporters at an event.

Alia Bhatt was also asked about being a part of Karan Johar’s next directorial venture Takht, which is a period drama set in the Mughal era.

When asked about the challenges of starring in a historical considering such films have time and again faced the ire of the public, Alia said, “Any kind of character is challenging whether it’s historical, contemporary or modern. I’m just happy and honoured to be associated with such a big film and a big cast and to be directed by Karan again.

“About the possibility of a problem, I think that pressure should be taken only around release. What’s the use of taking the pressure now?” said the actor.

