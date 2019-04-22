Katrina Kaif joins Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi

The makers of Sooryavanshi on Monday announced that Katrina Kaif will share screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming cop drama. Sooryavanshi is a part of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which includes films like Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.

Akshay, who will play the titular role in the movie, took to Instagram to welcome Katrina to the team. The actor shared a photo featuring himself, Rohit, Katrina and producer Karan Johar. “Welcome to our COP UNIVERSE @katrinakaif …OUR SOORYAVANSHI GIRL!” read the photo’s caption.

Sooryavanshi also marks the first collaboration of Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty. Interestingly, Akshay and Katrina have previously worked together in Namastey London, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh is King and Welcome.

Rohit’s last film Simmba broke box office records. It did a lifetime business of Rs 240.31 crore.

Sooryavanshi is being jointly produced by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar. It is slated to release around Eid next year.