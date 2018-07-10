Have you seen the latest photos of Katrina Kaif, Divyanka Tripathi and Aaradhya Bachchan?

Many Bollywood celebrities are spending time with their families. Many Bollywood celebrities are spending time with their families.

Fans eagerly wait for photos of their favourite stars. Here are photos shared on Tuesday by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez among others on social media. Scroll on.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had visited Paris a couple of days ago, shared an adorable photo of Aaradhya, who is posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. (Photo credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Kriti Kharbanda is excited to begin the journey of Housefull 4. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol. (Photo credit: Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif has wrapped up the Da-bangg Reloaded tour. She thanked everyone who was responsible for the success of the tour. (Photo credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor is on a vaction with her family. This photo shared on her Instagram story was clicked by father Shakti Kapoor. On the work front, Shraddha has wrapped up Batti Gul Meter Chalu. (Photo credit: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a cute moment from the Dabangg tour stage and wrote, "And it's a wrap!!! Thank you TORONTO 💗💗 Team #dabangg you made this tour so memorable!! Love you 💗 @beingsalmankhan @prabhudheva @katrinakaif @aslisona @shahdaisy @manieshpaul @gururandhawa big shout out to @thejaevents @sohailkhanproductions @sahilpromotions @asimfarooki so amazing to work with!! Here's to many more to come!!! #dabangg Reloaded!!!! #worldtour" (Photo credit: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu is overwhelmed with the response she has been receiving for Mulk trailer. The actor has joined the sets of Badla. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo credit: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Television actors Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi recently visited Maldives. (Photo credit: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor is on a vacation with sister Anshula Kapoor. (Photo credit: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor continues to celebrate her birthday in Paris with daughter Riddhima Kapoor, granddaughter Samara and husband Rishi Kapoor. (Photo credit: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Newlywed Rubina Dilaik shared an emotional post for one of her bridesmaid Keerti Kelkar. The actor shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "After 10years of 👯‍♀️togetherness 👯‍♀️…….celebrating laughter and tears, agreements and disagreements , joys and sorrows, travels and house parties through thick and thin …… i Have FINALLY "earned " an elder sister in A Best Friend 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 @keertikelkar …… her look says it ALLLLLLL 😍😍😍😍😍😍."(Photo credit: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

