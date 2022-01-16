Katrina Kaif accompanies Vicky Kaushal for his shoot in Indore, treats fans to string of selfies

Actor Katrina Kaif is in Indore. The actor seems to have accompanied her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal to the shoot of his upcoming film in which he shares the screen space with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina, on Sunday, shared a set of selfies. She captioned the pictures as, “Indoors in इंदौर #sundayselfie.” Dressed in bright red, Katrina looked gorgeous. “We can see the glow and happiness,” a comment read, while a fan called the actor “bundle of cuteness and happiness.” A few of Vicky’s fans also dropped comments on Katrina’s post asking her to take care of him. Some Katrina fans referred to the Uri actor as “Jiju” (brother-in-law).

ALSO READ | Complaint against Vicky Kaushal as his bike photos with Sara Ali Khan go viral, cops clear confusion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The new post has come after Katrina treated happy photos of herself celebrating Lohri with Vicky. Earlier this month, the two celebrated a month of their wedding. Katrina shared a selfie with “Happppyyyyy one month my heart” as the caption, to which Vicky replied, “Happy happy my heart.”

Vicky and Katrina got married in December. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” the two shared with a set of photos.

On the work front, Vicky is shooting for his next with Sara Ali Khan. The untitled project is said to be directed by Mimi fame Laxman Utekar. Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in Sooryavanshi. She has commenced work on director Sriram Raghavan’s new film, Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The actor also has Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. While Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, in Jee Le Zaraa, Katrina shares the screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film is to be directed by Farhan Akhtar.