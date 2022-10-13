Katrina Kaif on working with Salman Khan in Tiger 3: ‘Of course it is fantastic’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently busy promoting her horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot, recently opened up about her upcoming projects with Salman Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in her next projects, and also explained why she said yes to Phone Bhoot, despite the fact that she can’t watch horror movies, even ones with humour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 39-year-old actor spoke about her upcoming movies with Salman Khan (Tiger 3) and Vijay Sethupathi (Merry Christmas) and said, “ I love the kind of thriller stories he (Sriram Raghavan) tells. Working with a phenomenal actor like Vijay Sethupathi, and then Tiger 3. Working again in that franchise that I have so much regards for because Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer) gives Zoya’s role (her character in the movie) that kind of prominence and importance in the action, and I love doing action. Of course, working with Salman again is fantastic.” Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is all set to release on April 21, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Talking about why she said yes to Gurmmeet Singh’s horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, the actor said that the concept of the film was unique. “The minute I heard the story, I just immediately said yes. I didn’t even tell Ritesh (Sidhwani, producer) that, ‘Okay, let me see, give me a few days’, because I felt that this concept and story was something unique enough to be told,” she added.

Apart from Katrina, Phone Bhoot also stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on November 4.