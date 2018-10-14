Actor Kate Sharma files police complaint against Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai is among many high-profile people of Bollywood who have been accused of sexual harassment.

Model and actor Kate Sharma has filed a police complaint against film director Subhash Ghai for sexually harassing her. Ghai is among many high-profile people of Bollywood who have been accused of sexual harassment. Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl and Bhushan Kumar are some of the other people whose names have cropped up in the ongoing #MeToo campaign for misbehaving with women. Ghai has been accused anonymously on Twitter as well of raping a woman.

“We were friends, but he spoiled things between us…I never expected this thing from such a legend,” Kate Sharma told reporters on Saturday.

In response to the complaint, Ghai claimed himself to be a supporter of the #MeToo movement and women empowerment. He wrote on Twitter, “I am surely a grt supporter of d metoo movement n women empowerment bt hope that those taking undue advantage of the movement do not end up diluting it 4their own short time fame. I feel grief if some one trying 2harm my reputation.Any way my lawyers will take care of matter.”

In a previous statement, the filmmaker had denied the allegations against him and said, “As I hear some allegation made against me in the air from section of media. It’s very sad that it’s becoming a fashion to malign anyone known, bringing some stories from past without any truth or half-truth, if at all. I deny strictly and firmly all false allegations like these.”

