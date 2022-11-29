scorecardresearch
Vivek Agnihotri responds to Nadav Lapid’s Kashmir Files’ ‘vulgar, propaganda’ comment, vows to quit filmmaking if…

Director Vivek Agnihotri vowed to quit filmmaking if even a single scene or line of dialogue from The Kashmir Files can be proven to be factually inaccurate.

nadav lapid vivek agnihotriVivek Agnihotri has reacted to Nadav Lapid's comments about his film The Kashmir Files.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has broken his silence on Israeli director Nadav Lapid‘s recent comments about The Kashmir Files. At Monday’s closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Lapid, who was serving as the president of the jury, called The Kashmir Files a ‘vulgar’ work of propaganda.

Based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s, the film was controversial upon release for its inflammatory tone, and perceived vitriol against the Muslim majority population of Kashmir. Lapid’s comments have already been condemned by Anupam Kher, the most prominent member of the film’s cast, Pallavi Joshi who was a part of the film and its producer, as well as Israel’s Ambassador to India.

In his video statement, Agnihotri said in Hindi, “Friends, yesterday at IFFI, the jury chairman called The Kashmir Files a vulgar, propaganda film. This isn’t new for me. Urban Naxals, members of the Tukde Tukde Gang, and terrorists have been saying this for a long time. But what was surprising to me was that a terrorist’s narrative was given a platform at an event organised by the Indian government. And Indians living in India have used this narrative against their own country.”

 

He continued, “But who are these people. They’re the same people who’ve been calling The Kashmir Files propaganda for four years, when I first began researching it. I conducted 700 interviews for this film. Are they saying that the people that I interviewed, the people whose family members were murdered and gang-raped, are lying? A land that used to be occupied by Hindus is no longer occupied by Hindus. They’re still being killed there. Is this propaganda?”

He added, “They keep calling The Kashmir Files a propaganda film. Are they saying that the genocide of Hindus didn’t happen? Today, I challenge all the intellectuals of the world, all the Urban Naxals of the world, and even this great filmmaker from Israel, if they can prove that even one scene, one dialogue in The Kashmir Files is fictional, I will stop making films.”

He concluded his statement by saying that he will keep fighting no matter what opposition he faces, but he said this with undertones of bigotry. The Kashmir Files was controversial upon release, and received poor reviews. But it received support from state governments, and endorsements from members of the ruling party. It went on to make nearly Rs 350 crore worldwide.

