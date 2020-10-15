Kashmera Shah thanks Salman Khan for providing financial aid to ailing actor Faraaz Khan

Salman Khan is taking care of Faraaz Khan's hospital bills. (Photo: Salman Khan and Express Archive)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is looking after the medical expenses of actor Faraaz Khan, who is currently admitted to a hospital owing to a neurological disorder, Kashmera Shah has revealed.

Faraaz Khan, who has starred in films like Fareb (1996), Mehndi (1998), Dulhan Banoo Main Teri (1999) and Chand Bujh Gaya (2005) among others, is currently in the ICU of a hospital in Bengaluru. His brother Fahmaan Khan recently shared details about the actor’s health and requested financial help for the treatment.

Fahmaan wrote on a fundraising platform that the family needed Rs 25 lakh. “The doctors have said that there is a chance that Faraaz can get better and go back to his normal life. But this will only be possible if he receives the necessary treatment in the ICU and hospitalisation and medical care after that. This shall only be possible with your help and support,” he shared.

Kashmera Shah, who has starred alongside Faraaz Khan in Dulhan Banoo Main Teri, took to Instagram to inform fans about Salman Khan’s financial assistance. “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb fame is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post, I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry,” Kashmera posted.

She has been a part of Salman’s films like Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Kahin Pyar Na Ho Jaye.

Earlier, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who is helping Faraaz Khan’s family, took to social media and asked people to help the actor. She tweeted, “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd