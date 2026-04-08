Kashmera Shah recalls getting paid Rs 30,000 for Shah Rukh Khan’s Yes Boss, says she couldn’t afford a car: ‘I didn’t have money’

Kashmera Shah recently spoke about her struggling days with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube podcast. Kashmera recalled how, early in her career, she got the chance to play a glamorous, wealthy girl in Yes Boss, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. However, her real life was completely the opposite. She recalled arriving on set in an auto rickshaw and shared that she would arrive early just so her colleagues don’t get to know about her mode of transport.

Speaking on Bharti TV, Kashmera said, “I had not told my mother that I am doing Yes Boss. I took her to watch the film. Nobody used to recognise me without make-up, and I did not have money either at that time.” Sharing how much she was paid for that film, the actor said, “I was paid Rs 30,000 for that. I had no car at that time because I was a struggler. Nikki Aneja was cast in the role first, but she wasn’t available, she left the film. She didn’t want to do films, I think she was getting married.” She added, “I had to play a rich woman in the film, but I didn’t even have a car at that time, I didn’t have rich friends. But I wanted that role so much.”