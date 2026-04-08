Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Kashmera Shah recalls getting paid Rs 30,000 for Shah Rukh Khan’s Yes Boss, says she couldn’t afford a car: ‘I didn’t have money’
Kashmera Shah recalled arriving on set of Yes Boss in an auto and how she hid this fact from her colleagues Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.
Kashmera Shah recently spoke about her struggling days with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube podcast. Kashmera recalled how, early in her career, she got the chance to play a glamorous, wealthy girl in Yes Boss, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. However, her real life was completely the opposite. She recalled arriving on set in an auto rickshaw and shared that she would arrive early just so her colleagues don’t get to know about her mode of transport.
Speaking on Bharti TV, Kashmera said, “I had not told my mother that I am doing Yes Boss. I took her to watch the film. Nobody used to recognise me without make-up, and I did not have money either at that time.” Sharing how much she was paid for that film, the actor said, “I was paid Rs 30,000 for that. I had no car at that time because I was a struggler. Nikki Aneja was cast in the role first, but she wasn’t available, she left the film. She didn’t want to do films, I think she was getting married.” She added, “I had to play a rich woman in the film, but I didn’t even have a car at that time, I didn’t have rich friends. But I wanted that role so much.”
Yes Boss was Kashmera’s first Hindi film. In the following year, she appeared in Kajol and Ajay Devgn-starrer Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha.
Also Read | Allu Arjun stuns in bald beast mode for Atlee’s Raaka, co-starring Deepika Padukone; fans compare avatar to Planet of the Apes
She also shared how she used to arrive on the sets of Yes Boss before her call time so people don’t catch her arriving in an auto rickshaw. “I used to arrive on set at 7 am instead of the call time of 9 am because I didn’t want anyone to see me coming in an auto.” She added, “Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Aditya Pancholi everyone arrived in their own big cars.”
Kashmera went on to play several character roles in films like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Hera Pheri, Jungle, and more. She also featured in various dance numbers in films like Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar, Vaastav: The Reality, Aankhen, and others. She later went on to participate in several reality shows, including Nach Baliye 3, Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, and more. She is currently seen as a contestant on Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.
DISCLAIMER: This article reflects on personal experiences of financial hardship and the emotional journey of a newcomer in the industry. While these accounts of past struggle are shared for storytelling purposes, they do not constitute professional financial advice.