scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

Kashmera Shah completes 25 years in film industry; thanks Yes Boss co-star Shah Rukh Khan for ‘instilling confidence’ in her

Yes Boss starred Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. Kashmera Shah played the wife of Shah Rukh's boss in the hit film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2022 3:17:42 pm
yes boss 25 years shah shah rukh kashmeraYes Boss released in 1997.

Actor Kashmera Shah completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry on Monday. She made her Bollywood debut in 1997 film Yes Boss. Kashmera took to her Instagram handle and posted a clip, along with a long note of gratitude.

In the note, Kashmera thanked Yes Boss co-star Shah Rukh Khan for being helpful and patient during the shoot of the film. She also thanked director Aziz Mirza and other crew members. Kashmera played the wife of Shah Rukh’s boss in the hit film.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul in Yes Boss wins over all other Rahuls of his career: 25 years of his flawed, yet loveable rom-com with Juhi Chawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

Read Kashmera Shah’s note of gratitude:

Today I completed 25 years in the Bollywood film industry. It was such an honor to be introduced in this magical industry by the man I was a huge fan of @iamsrk. I was completely in awe of him throughout the shoot. This introduction scene paved the path for an entire career of great films. But like they say You Never forget your first time. Thank you King Khan for putting me at comfort and for being the awesome co star that you were. You instilled confidence in me that I carry still. Love you always for rehearsing with me and not throwing attitude of being the huge star that you were. You were so humble and you taught me that greatness was in small details. And a huge thanks and appreciation for my director #azizmirza saab and #Ratanjain producer #venusfilms @venusfilms @venusmusic for giving me this opportunity Love to @iamjuhichawla and #adityapancholi for as always being awesome #shahrukhkhan #bollywood #kashmerashah #juhichawla #adityapancholi #yesboss @krushna30

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: CryptoPremium
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: Crypto
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes ColomboPremium
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes Colombo

Yes Boss starred Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. The Aziz Mirza directorial also featured Aditya Pancholi, Ashok Saraf and Rakesh Bedi.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

katrina birthday photos
Inside Katrina Kaif’s fun Maldives birthday, Sunny Kaushal calls it ‘happy Katrina week’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement