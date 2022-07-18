Kashmera Shah completes 25 years in film industry; thanks Yes Boss co-star Shah Rukh Khan for ‘instilling confidence’ in her

Actor Kashmera Shah completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry on Monday. She made her Bollywood debut in 1997 film Yes Boss. Kashmera took to her Instagram handle and posted a clip, along with a long note of gratitude.

In the note, Kashmera thanked Yes Boss co-star Shah Rukh Khan for being helpful and patient during the shoot of the film. She also thanked director Aziz Mirza and other crew members. Kashmera played the wife of Shah Rukh’s boss in the hit film.

Read Kashmera Shah’s note of gratitude:

Today I completed 25 years in the Bollywood film industry. It was such an honor to be introduced in this magical industry by the man I was a huge fan of @iamsrk. I was completely in awe of him throughout the shoot. This introduction scene paved the path for an entire career of great films. But like they say You Never forget your first time. Thank you King Khan for putting me at comfort and for being the awesome co star that you were. You instilled confidence in me that I carry still. Love you always for rehearsing with me and not throwing attitude of being the huge star that you were. You were so humble and you taught me that greatness was in small details. And a huge thanks and appreciation for my director #azizmirza saab and #Ratanjain producer #venusfilms @venusfilms @venusmusic for giving me this opportunity Love to @iamjuhichawla and #adityapancholi for as always being awesome #shahrukhkhan #bollywood #kashmerashah #juhichawla #adityapancholi #yesboss @krushna30

Yes Boss starred Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. The Aziz Mirza directorial also featured Aditya Pancholi, Ashok Saraf and Rakesh Bedi.