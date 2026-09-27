‘First time we are called murderers’: Kashmera backs Sunita Ahuja amid Govinda-Komal Rani row

The controversy over Bollywood star Govinda’s purported affair with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar seems to be growing by the day, with even his family members commenting on it publicly, albeit indirectly. Days after Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja made an emotional appeal to women and Gen Z to support her as her home “falls apart,” actor Kashmera Shah, the wife of Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek, has come forward, throwing her weight behind Sunita.

Although she did not name Govinda or Komal Rani, her social media post was evidently a direct reaction to the latter’s recent allegation that Sunita has been trying to “kill” Govinda for many years. “Since the beginning of my career — 30 years and 50 films in total — not ‘one co-star’ of mine knew anything about my personal life or feelings. The only person I told everything to was the person I married, Krushna Abhishek. I have never heard of such a bond in a work environment where a co-worker knows such intimate details,” Kashmera wrote on Instagram.

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She added, “I know I am a strong woman and I married into a family of strong women. We are often called rude, obnoxious, dominating, focused, and selfish just because we look out for our families. But this is the first time we are called ‘murderers’. So if every mother, wife, sister, aunt and their dogs are called murderers for protecting the ‘one man’ that they love — be it the father, the husband, the brother, or the dog — then so be it. I am proud that you are such a woman, Sunita Ahuja, and I will always stand by you.”

Komal Rani hits back

Amid the controversy over her alleged relationship with Govinda, Komal Rani Swarnkar had recently taken to her Instagram stories to claim she shouldn’t be blamed for problems in an “already broken house.” However, she also didn’t name anyone.

“Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho, aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti (The curses of women who have been trying to kill their own husband for years do not affect anyone). Nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear,” she wrote.

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“I don’t understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public. Is this really a pain, or is it a carefully thought-out conspiracy? To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death. I don’t think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly,” Komal Rani noted.

Govinda-Komal Rani Swarnkar’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit

The fresh row erupted after Govinda and Komal were spotted together at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja, further fuelling dating speculation, while Sunita visited the pandal alone a few hours earlier. Claiming that their visit was related to their upcoming film, he maintained that the ongoing row over his alleged romantic relationship with her was part of a “strategically planned” attempt to distance him from his family and tarnish his image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

During her visit to the pandal, Sunita said, “Mere bhi jeevan mein kuch rakshas hain, aur main Mata ke dwaar bolne aaye hoon ki unka bhi naash karein (There are a few demons in my life too, and I have asked the Goddess to vanquish them). Jitne bhi Gen Z bacche ho, auratein ho, mujhe support kijiye. Joh mere saath ho raha hai, vo accha nahi ho raha hai. Mera ghar toot raha hai, for no reason. (Gen Z and women, I hope you support me. Whatever is happening with me isn’t good. My house is falling apart for no reason).”

Past controversies

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987 and have two children together: daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan.

In February 2025, Govinda’s lawyer confirmed that Sunita had previously filed for divorce, but added that the couple had resolved their differences and were together again. In August 2026, Sunita reportedly withdrew the petition, after which Govinda’s manager said the couple was not separating.

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However, over the past few months, his relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar has raised many eyebrows. In August, Sunita, during a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant, alleged that Govinda and Komal were planning to marry. His manager, however, dismissed the claim.