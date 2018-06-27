Karwaan trailer release LIVE UPDATES: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar go on the journey of a lifetime

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
The trailer of Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar starrer Karwaan is out. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Malayalam star Dulquer and popular web series actor Mithila. Irrfan, who is currently in London getting his treatment for neuroendocrine cancer, had tweeted a while ago about the film welcoming the newbies to the Hindi film industry.

Karwaan belongs to the slice-of-life genre of films and has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala. The movie has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and the film’s plot revolves around the three characters of Irrfan, Dulquer and Mithila, who have been called “oddballs” in the official synopsis of the film.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan will hit the big screens on August 3, 2018.

Karwaan revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey, which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

