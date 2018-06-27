Karwaan trailer: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar take a roller coaster ride

Karwaan trailer: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar are impressive in this slice-of-life comic drama. Karwaan trailer: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar are impressive in this slice-of-life comic drama.

What happens when fine actors like Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar come on board for a film? A paisa vasool film. This we say after watching the recently released trailer of Akarsh Khurana directorial Karwaan in which three lost souls and two dead bodies take the journey of a lifetime.

Within the first few seconds of the trailer, we are introduced to popular Malayalam actor and a debutant in Bollywood, Dulquer Salmaan. Salmaan as a young man Avinash is informed about his father’s death over the phone and hereafter all the drama unfolds. On his way, Avinash meets Shaukat (Irrfan Khan) who seems to be a driver but later in the trailer, we hear him getting offended on being addressed as one by Mithila Palkar’s character Tanya. So, is Irrfan’s character similar to the one he essayed in Piku? Well, that will be known only on August 3 when the film hits theatres.

Like many other Bollywood travel films, this one too has beautiful locales in the backdrop. It has been shot in God’s own paradise, Kerala. The characters of this Bejoy Nambiar story who come from different walks of life seem to be on a journey where they will find hope, love and eventually themselves. After watching a short glimpse of this adventurous journey, it appears like the audience is going to enjoy some good laughs at the theatres.

Here are a few stills from the trailer of Karwaan

Karwaan trailer: Dulquer Salmaan is making his Bollywood debut with Karwaan. Karwaan trailer: Dulquer Salmaan is making his Bollywood debut with Karwaan.

Karwaan trailer: Irrfan Khan was all praise of his co-actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar much before the release of the trailer. Karwaan trailer: Irrfan Khan was all praise of his co-actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar much before the release of the trailer.

Karwaan trailer: A still from the Irrfan Khan starrer. Karwaan trailer: A still from the Irrfan Khan starrer.

Irrfan Khan shot for Karwaan before he was diagnosed with cancer. Irrfan Khan shot for Karwaan before he was diagnosed with cancer.

While Irrfan has once again aced that poker face look, internet sensation Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan, who won hearts recently in Mani Ratnam’s OK Kadhal Kanmani (2015) and Martin Prakkat’s Charlie (2015), look promising. Karwaan is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP in association with Ishka Films. It also stars Kriti Kharbanda in a pivotal role.

