Karwaan song Saansein: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar take us on a lovely, romantic ride

A new song from the Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Karwaan, “Saansein” has just hit the internet, and it is every bit as refreshing as you would have expected it to be. After all, songs from road trip movies are supposed to rejuvenate, which is what this romantic number does.

Prateek Kuhad spins magic with his lyrics, music and soothing voice. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute video opens with a pretty shot of a landscape, matched perfectly with the soft yet upbeat tunes of the piano. The video explores the romantic entanglements of Irrfan, Dulquer and Mithila’s characters.

“Mai apne hi mann ka hosla hoon, hai soya jahan par main jagaa hoon, Peeli seher ka nasha hoon, Madhosh tha ab yahan hoon,” goes a line of the song. Prateek’s lovely lyrics harmonises perfectly with the scenic beauty of Kerala. The music video also shows Mithila and Dulquer’s character connecting with each other, possibly romantically. Irrfan, on the other hand, tries to woo his romantic interest with chocolates and sweet gestures.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to share the song with a post that read, “To the destination called Life! It’s time to reconnect with your own bliss with #Saansein out now!”

Watch the Karwaan song featuring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar here:

Irrfan, who is undergoing treatment in London for a neuroendocrine tumor, has not been able to promote the film actively. However, in a recent IANS interview, Karwaan producer Priti Rathi Gupta said, “Irrfan is very much actively supporting and promoting the film. I know he is going through a journey and we are missing him around, we are missing his physical presence. But in the digital era, we all can be involved in things on social media. That is exactly what he is doing by promoting the film on social media. So I do not think his absence from the promotional activity will affect the film in any way.”

Karwaan stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar in significant roles. The movie will hit the big screen on August 3, 2018.

