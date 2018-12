Karwaan actor Mithila Palkar: Learnt to improvise in the scenes by observing Irrfan

Mithila Palkar says acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan was like an “acting school” for her when she worked with him in Karwaan. The movie features Irrfan and Dulquer Salmaan.

Advertising

On her experience of working with two well-known actors in the industry, Mithila said in a statement: “Initially it took me time to realise that I am sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan. But when I started working with him, a lot of times I would end up laughing in a scene.

“I have never been to an acting school and on the sets of Karwaan, Irrfan was my acting school. By observing him, I learnt to improvise in the scenes along with focusing on the smallest of the details.”

Mithila also revealed her current favourite in Bollywood is Alia Bhatt. She feels Alia carries out brilliant roles with ease, and that really inspires her to push herself to perform better.

Karwaan was directed by Akarsh Khurana.