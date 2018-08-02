Karwaan early reviews LIVE UPDATES: Celebs laud Irrfan, Dulquer and Mithila starrer

While fans have to wait another day to watch Karwaan, some Bollywood celebrities caught the Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar starrer at a special screening on Wednesday.
Vicky Kaushal, who attended the screening yesterday night, wrote on Twitter: “#Karwaan is such a feel good film. Beautifully directed by @MrAkvarious & the earnestness in all the performances is what makes the film even more special @irrfank Sir is beyond brilliant🙏 @mipalkar very endearing & @dulQuer nuanced & so effortless! Congratulations to the team”
Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan, also starring Kriti Kharbanda and Amala Akkineni, will hit screens on August 3.
Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait wrote on Twitter: "Just walked out feeling like a humongous ball of erupting emotions after watching #Karwan How refreshing you are @dulQuer and how bright you are my darling @mipalkar and words fall short for every moment that @irrfank doesn’t even utter a word. He doesn’t need to. Go watch! ❤️"
Vivaan Shah posted on Twitter: "Just saw Karwaan. What an absolutely beautiful movie! Really moving and heartfelt and amazing performances and storytelling. It's a tremendously poetic and witty film @MrAkvarious Genius!!!"
"TAKE A BOW @MrAkvarious @hussainthelal phaad dee!!! Maa kasam - this film is ICONIC AND HUGE AND I MEAN HUGE FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE.. and a lot of people are gonna wana look upto u all!!! Yeh safar bahut lamba chalega!! All heart. @dulQuer you were Outstanding my friend!God bless you and welcome to the Bollywood Crimescene. @irrfank bhai,aapka apna hai,ek evolved aadmi ki taareef seems like just throwing words from vocabulary. You’re priceless guru. @mipalkar keep killing it with your presence on screen!!! I enjoyed every bit of you. All three of you carried us along on this mad journey! Congratulations Ahgainhhhh @MrAkvarious @hussainthelal ab gino baithke.. yeh bumper hai!! the word is SATEEEEK!!!!! @irrfank," Ali Fazal said via Twitter.
Actor-writer-director Anand Tiwari shared on Twitter: "#Karwaan is a film that will stay with u long after the fun ride is over. @irrfank has delivered one of his most joyous performances. @dulQuer is so effortlessly brilliant & @mipalkar i m so proud to c u shine in such stellar company. But most of all so happy and proud of @MrAkvarious for making such an amazingly entertaining yet poignant film. u have always been an inspiration n i hope #Karwaan gives u wings to keep makin many more grt films. Thank u @RonnieScrewvala and team @RSVPMovies for giving us this gem."