Karwaan early reviews LIVE UPDATES: Celebs laud Irrfan, Dulquer and Mithila starrer

Karwaan stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. Karwaan stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

While fans have to wait another day to watch Karwaan, some Bollywood celebrities caught the Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar starrer at a special screening on Wednesday.

Vicky Kaushal, who attended the screening yesterday night, wrote on Twitter: “#Karwaan is such a feel good film. Beautifully directed by @MrAkvarious & the earnestness in all the performances is what makes the film even more special @irrfank Sir is beyond brilliant🙏 @mipalkar very endearing & @dulQuer nuanced & so effortless! Congratulations to the team”

Also Read | Before Karwaan, Bollywood’s 10 best road trip films

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan, also starring Kriti Kharbanda and Amala Akkineni, will hit screens on August 3.