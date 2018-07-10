Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Karwaan song Chota Sa Fasana: Arijit Singh gives us the perfect song for road trips

Karwaan song Chota Sa Fasana: Featuring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, this track sung by Arijit Singh is a journey song that captures the essence of life. Karwaan releases on August 3.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2018 3:00:30 pm
karwaan song featuring dulquer salmaan and irrfan khan Karwaan song Chota Sa Fasana: This number by Arijit Singh is a perfect travel companion.
Starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, Karwaan looks like a fun and adventurous film that takes the audience on a road trip. The first song of the film “Chota Sa Fasana” sung by Arijit Singh is out and it stays in sync with the mood that was created by the trailer.

With music by Anurag Saikia and lyrics by Akarsh Khurana, “Chhota Sa Fasana” is a song about the journey of life and the video of the song fits perfectly with its lyrics. The video takes us through some picturesque locales as the story heads toward the city of Coimbatore.

Watch the Karwaan song Chhota Sa Fasana here:

Karwaan’s album features many musicians including Prateek Kuhad, Anurag Saikia, SlowCheetah, Shwetang Shankar, Imaad Shah and it looks like the audience will get a great mix.

The trailer of the film showed that the characters of Irrfan, Dulquer and Mithila are stuck together due to varying circumstances. The comic bits in the trailer impressed the audience and also the beautiful locales were noteworthy.

Karwaan is the Hindi film debut of Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. Mithila Palkar, who is popular for her web series and web sketches, will also be seen in the film. Irrfan, who is currently undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine cancer in London, plays an important role in Karwaan.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the story of this film is written by Bejoy Nambiar. Karwaan releases on August 3.

