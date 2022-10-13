Karwa Chauth 2022: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty celebrate together, watch

Actor Raveena Tandon, on Thursday took to her social media to give a sneak peek into her Karwa Chauth celebrations and joining her was actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Raveena posted multiple pictures from the gathering that was held in veteran actor Bindiya Dutta and her husband filmmaker JP Dutta’s home in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Both Raveena and Shilpa, who were often pitted against each other as top actors in the 1990s, were dressed beautifully for the occasion. Raveena chose a bright yellow suit and tied her hair in a bun, whereas Shilpa was seen in a lehriya print suit. The latter seemed to have gone for a minimal look with not much jewelry or makeup. In one of the video’s uploaded by Raveena, Shilpa is also seen grooving on the track Monika Oh My Darling.

Raveena wrote long caption thanking Bindiya and her daughters Nidhi and Siddhi. She wrote, “Most of the time we all work hard and life takes over, time flies , but festive season is when you let go..Live and let Live, love , life, laugh, celebrate everyday … that’s what we all are about ..thank you @bindiyadutta6 , @nidhiduttaofficial , and my baby @siddhid11 for always being such amazing hosts”

Check out Raveena’s post –

Shilpa too, had earlier given a glimpse of the Karwa Chauth celebrations from the same get-together. She uploaded story of applying mehendi and capturing the festive feeling around her. In her next story she uploaded a video of her sargai, part of the festive ritual.

Many celebrities are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth in the Bollywood. These include, actors Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, Shibani Dandekar, Karishma Tanna and singer Kanika Kapoor. Many celebrities took to social media to share the glimpse of the Karwa Chauth celebrations.