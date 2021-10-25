scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 25, 2021
MUST READ

Karwa Chauth 2021: Yami Gautam’s Rs 3.4 lakh mangalsutra to Kapil Sharma’s love-filled photos with wife Ginni

Karwa Chauth 2021: From Yami Gautam's Rs 3 lakh mangalsutra to Rahul Vaidya's celebration with wife Disha Parmar and Kapil Sharma's mushy photos with wife Ginni, here's how stars celebrated the festival.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 25, 2021 11:07:39 am
kapil sharma yami gautam v arun dhawan karwa chauthVarun Dhawan also shared clicks with wife Natasha Dalal. (Photos: Instagram)

Bollywood celebs celebrated Karwa Chauth on Sunday with much gusto. From actors like Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal to television stars Kapil Sharma and Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, it was the perfect day for them to flaunt love and togetherness with their spouses.

Yami Gautam, who celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after marriage to filmmaker Aditya Dhar earlier this year, shared a vibrant click on Instagram. She wrote, “The joy of celebrating my first Karvachauth is unmatched & it became more special as I wear @bulgari Mangalsutra.” According to the website of the fashion major, the 18 karat yellow gold “set with round black onyx inserts and pavé diamonds” costs Rs 3.4 lakh.

Also read |Ranveer Singh reveals he has kept a fast on Karwa Chauth for Deepika Padukone, applies henna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Varun Dhawan also posted pictures with wife Natasha Dalal with the caption, “MOON please. Happy #karwachauth to everyone.” Kapil Sharma’s mushy photos with Ginni Chatrath couldn’t be missed either. He wrote along, “First photo shoot on mobile camera after marriage. Wish u all a very happy karwachauth from both of us. @ginnichatrath.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Rahul Vaidya’s long post on Karwa Chauth read, “Karwa Chauth has been very special for me since I was a child & I always use to wonder when will the day come when someone will do this for me! Disha you doing this for me today Means the world to me! You know I am not a fan of expressing much on social media but this occasion and this gesture is truly most beautiful amazing powerful and special for me. I am missing to be by your side on this very pure day… Every single woman deserves a huge appreciation for fasting throughout the day! Happy Karwa Chauth.”

Others like Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, Neeti Mohan, Bharti Singh, Mini Mathur and others also celebrated the happy festival.

Check out how the tinseltown marked Karwa Chauth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Earlier in the day, we also saw photos of how several star wives got together at Anil Kapoor residence to celebrate Karwa Chauth together.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre, Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 17 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 25: Latest News

Advertisement