Karwa Chauth 2021: Yami Gautam’s Rs 3.4 lakh mangalsutra to Kapil Sharma’s love-filled photos with wife Ginni

Bollywood celebs celebrated Karwa Chauth on Sunday with much gusto. From actors like Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal to television stars Kapil Sharma and Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, it was the perfect day for them to flaunt love and togetherness with their spouses.

Yami Gautam, who celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after marriage to filmmaker Aditya Dhar earlier this year, shared a vibrant click on Instagram. She wrote, “The joy of celebrating my first Karvachauth is unmatched & it became more special as I wear @bulgari Mangalsutra.” According to the website of the fashion major, the 18 karat yellow gold “set with round black onyx inserts and pavé diamonds” costs Rs 3.4 lakh.

Varun Dhawan also posted pictures with wife Natasha Dalal with the caption, “MOON please. Happy #karwachauth to everyone.” Kapil Sharma’s mushy photos with Ginni Chatrath couldn’t be missed either. He wrote along, “First photo shoot on mobile camera after marriage. Wish u all a very happy karwachauth from both of us. @ginnichatrath.”

Rahul Vaidya’s long post on Karwa Chauth read, “Karwa Chauth has been very special for me since I was a child & I always use to wonder when will the day come when someone will do this for me! Disha you doing this for me today Means the world to me! You know I am not a fan of expressing much on social media but this occasion and this gesture is truly most beautiful amazing powerful and special for me. I am missing to be by your side on this very pure day… Every single woman deserves a huge appreciation for fasting throughout the day! Happy Karwa Chauth.”

Others like Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, Neeti Mohan, Bharti Singh, Mini Mathur and others also celebrated the happy festival.

Check out how the tinseltown marked Karwa Chauth.

Earlier in the day, we also saw photos of how several star wives got together at Anil Kapoor residence to celebrate Karwa Chauth together.