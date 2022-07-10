Kartik Aaryan is unwinding in Europe, shares latest snap: ‘Jaane bhi do Euro’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently vacationing in Europe, took to Instagram and Twitter and dropped new pictures with his team. The actor, who is celebrating the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, treated his fans with selfies and groupies, with the caption, “Jaane bhi do Euro.”

In the pictures, Kartik is seen donning a casual look, wearing a lilac tee and in a few other pictures he is seen sporting a black leather jacket. Fans loved Kartik’s casual look as they reposted and flooded the comment section. One fan wrote, “Hotness has a face and it’s @TheAaryankartik.” Another fan who reshared his mirror selfie, wrote, “His Mirror selfies have a separate fan base.”

His Mirror selfies has a separate

fan base >> 🥵🔥@TheAaryanKartik #Kartikaaryan looking so damn Hawtt !! 😩😭💕 pic.twitter.com/DuHuQPhXCi — kartikaaryan_my.smile 😘❤️ (@KartikaaryanS) July 9, 2022

Earlier, Kartik had spammed his Instagram handle with posts and videos from The Rolling Stone concert. In the pictures, Kartik could be seen in a pink hoodie, sticking his tongue out like a true fan. He also shared a crazy video from the concert and in the caption, he wrote, ‘Jagger Swagger’ giving a glimpse of the performance that night. Also, sharing a selfie with his team he wrote, “Mad Rock N Roll Night.”

On the work front, Kartik was recently seen in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a blockbuster as the film has minted over Rs 230 crore worldwide at the box office. The actor will be seen in the upcoming movie Shehzada, which is the official remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, alongside Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal. Apart from that, he also has Captain India and Freddy in the pipeline.