Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Kartik Aaryan mobbed by fans on the streets of Ahmedabad, watch video

Kartik Aaryan was welcomed by his fans as he filmed his upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha in Ahmedabad. The actor posted a video on social media and wrote 'Aapka Pyaar.'

kartik aaryanKartik Aaryan is currently in Ahmedabad. (Photo: kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was startled and overjoyed to see his fans gather in large numbers at the location where he was filming his upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha in Ahmedabad. The actor could not stop smiling in a video that he posted from the streets of Ahmedabad on his Instagram account. While the crowd chanted, “Kartik, Kartik,” the actor responded, “Ghar jaa raha hu main (I’m going home).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Fans from different cities took to the comments section and requested Kartik to come to their city as well. One of the fans wrote, “Delhi mai ase kyu nhi ghumte,” another fan wrote, “Amritsar Punjab bhi aa jayo.” Talking about his fanbase, Kartik had told Bollywood Hungama previously, “My fans react to whatever city I am in. They want to meet me, and I really want to meet them and have one-on-one conversations with them.”

He added, “I am lucky enough to have earned a loyal fanbase that I don’t want to lose ever. I love my fans immensely. And my fan base is something that nobody can snatch away from me. My fanbase is not something that I have acquired overnight. It has taken me a lot of time to reach here.”

The 31-year-old actor was recently seen comforting a crying fan in Mumbai. While Kartik was signing an autograph for her, the fan broke down and started crying. The actor hugged and consoled her. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, the fan had written, “It was a dream came true moment for me that I will be remembering for my whole life.”

Kartik has interesting projects in the pipeline. Apart from Satyaprem Ki Katha, he has Shehzada and Freddy lined up for release. 

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 12:54:45 pm
