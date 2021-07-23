Kartik Aaryan’s Captain India first look: Hansal Mehta to direct drama on India’s successful rescue mission

Kartik Aaryan is all set to headline Hansal Mehta’s next directorial Captain India in which he plays a pilot. The film is produced by RSVP and Baweja Studios, and will reportedly revisit ‘one of the most successful rescue operations in Indian history’.

Kartik Aaryan’s first look from Captain India was revealed on Friday where the actor was dressed as a pilot with his face hidden behind the captain’s cap. The film is inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn country, with Kartik as the pilot who leads the operation and displays exemplary bravery and courage.

Kartik said in a statement, “Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal Sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him.”

Here’s Kartik Aaryan’s Captain India first look poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Hansal Mehta added, “Captain India which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands. I’m happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film and I look forward to working with Kartik.”

Talking about the film says producer Ronnie Screwvala, “Captain India is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds. Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan’s fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with ‘Captain India’.”

Writer and producer Harman Baweja called Captain India ‘will resonate with every Indian’.

Kartik has an interesting mix of films ahead including Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Netflix’s Dhamaka and an untitled film to be directed by Sameer Vidwans.