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Kartik Aaryan’s Captain India finally takes flight after 5-year delay; director thanks crew
Kartik Aaryan’s Captain India, which has been in the works for nearly five years, has finally moved ahead with Shimit Amin as its director.
Kartik Aaryan’s Captain India appears to have finally taken off. The film, which has been in the works for nearly five years and went through a change of director along the way, is now being shot in Londo. The film is being helmed by Shimit Amin.
Amin, who began filming from September 1, 2026, shared a handwritten note for the team on September 4, thanking them for staying with the project through its difficult phases. He wrote about the team carrying the responsibility of making a good film and described their energy as “magical.” Amin also said he believed they were the best team in the world and that he was proud of everyone involved. This note was shared on social media by Kartik Aaryan, along with a photograph from the set, and the caption, “Ready to fly with the Maverick #ShimitAmin #CaptainIndia (sic).”
Take a look at the post here:
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Captain India’s long journey
Captain India was originally announced in 2021 with Hansal Mehta as its director. Kartik Aaryan was set to play an Indian Air Force pilot who leads a rescue mission, with the story inspired by one of India’s major humanitarian evacuation operations. However, the film soon ran into controversy. Producer Subhash Kale, who was associated with Operation Yemen, had alleged that Captain India was similar to his project, which was based on the 2015 Operation Raahat in Yemen. The matter was eventually resolved after Kale said he had spoken to Harman Baweja and that there had been confusion regarding the timelines.
The project later underwent another major change when Shimit Amin replaced Hansal Mehta as director. Known for films such as Chak De! India and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Amin is returning to feature filmmaking after a long gap.
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Earlier, Kartik Aaryan shared that Captain India is an inspiring and thrilling story and said he felt honoured to portray the historic chapter. Hansal had described the film as the story of a man who goes beyond his own suffering to save thousands, while producer Ronnie Screwvala had said it was about the human spirit rising above the odds.
The film stars Kartik alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu and Manish Chaudhary.
What’s next for Kartik Aaryan?
Captain India is scheduled to release on August 13, 2027. The film is one of several projects lined up for Kartik Aaryan, who will also be seen in Naagzilla. He is also set to feature in Anurag Basu’s untitled romantic drama with Sreeleela, and reported to be doing another sports drama by Kabir Khan after Chandu Champion.
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