Kartik Aaryan’s Captain India finally takes flight after 5-year delay; director thanks crew

Kartik Aaryan’s Captain India appears to have finally taken off. The film, which has been in the works for nearly five years and went through a change of director along the way, is now being shot in Londo. The film is being helmed by Shimit Amin.

Amin, who began filming from September 1, 2026, shared a handwritten note for the team on September 4, thanking them for staying with the project through its difficult phases. He wrote about the team carrying the responsibility of making a good film and described their energy as “magical.” Amin also said he believed they were the best team in the world and that he was proud of everyone involved. This note was shared on social media by Kartik Aaryan, along with a photograph from the set, and the caption, “Ready to fly with the Maverick #ShimitAmin #CaptainIndia (sic).”