Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Anees Bazmi directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav, has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. The horror comedy earned Rs 4.55 crore and Rs 5.71 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, taking the total collection to Rs 154.82 crore.

On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan had reacted to the film’s success at the box office with a rather witty post. Resharing trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s post that the film is set to cross the Rs 150 crore mark, the actor wrote, “Kal 150 crore vaali smile sochni padegi. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on fire (Have to think of Rs 150 crore smile).”

While his film continues to mint moolah, the actor is missing out on all the action as he recently tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing an old video of him dancing along with his fans in a theatre, Kartik wrote on Instagram, “Sunn ne mein aaya hai aaj shows housefull chal rahe hai🔥 Quarantaine nahi hota toh i would have been dancing with you guys again ❤️.”

Kartik Aaryan had earlier spoken about how the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 feels ‘surreal’ to him. Thanking his fans, he said in a statement, “I knew the film would do well, but couldn’t have imagined it like this,” he said. The actor dedicated the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to the cast and crew. “I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years. Secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love – the audience, as they have accepted us with their whole hearts.”