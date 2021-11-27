scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Kartik Aaryan is ‘world’s poorest prince’ in Shehzada leaked first look, see photo

The fan account claimed Kartik Aaryan was filming near Jama Masjid in New Delhi. Shehzada, which literally means crown prince, is said to be a remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 27, 2021 10:30:10 am
Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan had announced Shehzada on his social media accounts. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

The first look of Kartik Aaryan in his upcoming movie Shehzada is out. The picture, shared on a fan account on social media sites, shows him in a white kurta. He is clutching a toothbrush and toothpaste in his hands.

The fan account claimed the actor was filming near Jama Masjid in New Delhi.

Shehzada, which literally means crown prince, is said to be a remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It also stars Kriti Sanon. The film’s tagline says ‘Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince (world’s poorest prince)’.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and also starring Pooja Hegde and Tabu, the original Telugu film had a young man who seeks validation from his father who is critical of almost everything he does. His world turns upside down when he learns that he was switched at birth with a millionaire’s son.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had announced the film on his social media accounts. He wrote, “#Shehzada 👑 Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince ❤️ @kritisanon #RohitDhawan.” The film will release in theatres in November 2022.

Aaryan was last seen in Ram Madhvani’s thriller Dhamaka. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. Sanon will be seen in Adipurush, Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey, and Ganpath.

