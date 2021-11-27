Kartik Aaryan is ‘world’s poorest prince’ in Shehzada leaked first look, see photo

The first look of Kartik Aaryan in his upcoming movie Shehzada is out. The picture, shared on a fan account on social media sites, shows him in a white kurta. He is clutching a toothbrush and toothpaste in his hands.

The fan account claimed the actor was filming near Jama Masjid in New Delhi.

Also in Kartik Aaryan news | Kartik Aaryan shares video of young fan from Europe, calls her ‘cutest version of Arjun Pathak’. Watch

Shehzada, which literally means crown prince, is said to be a remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It also stars Kriti Sanon. The film’s tagline says ‘Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince (world’s poorest prince)’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kartik Aaryan Fanclub (@teamkartikians)

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and also starring Pooja Hegde and Tabu, the original Telugu film had a young man who seeks validation from his father who is critical of almost everything he does. His world turns upside down when he learns that he was switched at birth with a millionaire’s son.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had announced the film on his social media accounts. He wrote, “#Shehzada 👑 Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince ❤️ @kritisanon #RohitDhawan.” The film will release in theatres in November 2022.

Aaryan was last seen in Ram Madhvani’s thriller Dhamaka. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. Sanon will be seen in Adipurush, Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey, and Ganpath.