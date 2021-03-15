Kartik Aaryan welcomes Tabu back on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set, shares cheeky photo of her ‘Z++ Bio Bubble’

After a long break, Tabu is back on the set of her psychological-comedy-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, and is set to release in theatres on November 19. Aaryan shared a cheeky post on his Instagram welcoming Tabu back and also gave a glimpse of how strictly Tabu takes precautionary measures while at work during the pandemic.

In the photo, Tabu is seen sitting behind a tall-walled plastic shield to avoid any sort of human contact. The actor is seen posing with her trademark namaste in the picture while Kartik, Kiara and director Anees Bazmee smile at the camera. Kartik captioned the post informing his fans that Tabu has been bringing in her own Z++ Bio Bubble and refuses to come out of the same. The actor wrote, “Welcome back @tabutiful Ji 🙏🏽 But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 👻.”

Kiara Advani also shared a photo on her Instagram story writing that with Tabu’s arrival, the family is now complete. She wrote, “Welcome back @tabutiful Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fam is now complete.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja starrer 2007 film. The production on the horror-comedy was affected last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when the team was shooting in Lucknow. While worked resumed in the second half of the year, it was rumoured that Tabu was not keen to get back during the unsafe times. It was only in December that Aneez Bazmee announced the resumption of shoots. The team shot in Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh and Lucknow.

Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Rajpal Yadav and Govind Namdev. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.