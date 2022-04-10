Kartik Aaryan’s Mauritius shoot life is high on fun, Farah Khan asks Bollywood’s Shehzada: ‘Shooting bhi ki?’

Kartik Aaryan has been enjoying a workcation in Mauritius while he shoots for his upcoming film Shehzada. The actor shared several photos and videos from the location as he and the film’s team had a good time together.

Kartik shared a photo and video dump and wrote, “A week in Mauritius 👑.” The actor was seen posing on the beaches of Mauritius and also enjoyed a fire show. The post got a reaction from Farah Khan as she wrote in the comments section, “Wah! Shooting bhi ki? 😜.” Replying to Farah, Kartik wrote, “@farahkhankunder Mauritius mein ek din mein adtaalis ghante hote hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik earlier shared a click with Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan and wrote, “Met this guy on the beach and decided to film some stuff. Great week at shoot 🦦 #Shehzada 👑.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik, on Sunday, shared another click with Rohit on his Instagram story. The photo was paired with Rohit’s film Desi Boyz’s title track playing in the background.

See more photos of Kartik Aaryan from Shehzada sets:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Last week, some photos of Kartik were leaked from Shehzada sets that showed the actor in an action-packed avatar.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada is an official Bollywood remake of 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.