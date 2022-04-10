scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Breaking News

Kartik Aaryan’s Mauritius shoot life is high on fun, Farah Khan asks Bollywood’s Shehzada: ‘Shooting bhi ki?’

Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan's post got the attention of Farah Khan. She asked, "Wah! Shooting bhi ki? 😜."

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
April 10, 2022 7:58:22 pm
Kartik Aaryan, ShehzadamKartik Aaryan shared clicks with his upcoming film Shehzada's director Rohit Dhawan. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan has been enjoying a workcation in Mauritius while he shoots for his upcoming film Shehzada. The actor shared several photos and videos from the location as he and the film’s team had a good time together.

Kartik shared a photo and video dump and wrote, “A week in Mauritius 👑.” The actor was seen posing on the beaches of Mauritius and also enjoyed a fire show. The post got a reaction from Farah Khan as she wrote in the comments section, “Wah! Shooting bhi ki? 😜.” Replying to Farah, Kartik wrote, “@farahkhankunder Mauritius mein ek din mein adtaalis ghante hote hai.”

Also read |Kartik Aaryan refutes reports of facing any harassment in Bollywood: ‘Award le kar jaa raha hoon’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik earlier shared a click with Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan and wrote, “Met this guy on the beach and decided to film some stuff. Great week at shoot 🦦 #Shehzada 👑.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik, on Sunday, shared another click with Rohit on his Instagram story. The photo was paired with Rohit’s film Desi Boyz’s title track playing in the background.

See more photos of Kartik Aaryan from Shehzada sets:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Last week, some photos of Kartik were leaked from Shehzada sets that showed the actor in an action-packed avatar.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada is an official Bollywood remake of 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding: Who said what

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 10: Latest News

Advertisement