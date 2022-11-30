Kartik Aaryan opens up about his wedding plans, says there is ‘100 percent’ room for love in his life

Kartik Aaryan has claimed that he is single at the moment, so when a fan asked if there is room for love in his life, the actor couldn’t stop smiling. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star, who is presently promoting Freddy, answered some fan questions on his wedding plans and love life, and he gave some candid answers.

In a chat with News18 Showsha, Kartik was asked about his wedding plans and if there was any pressure from his family to get married. He said, “My mom keeps saying abhi 3-4 saal kaam kar (just work for 3-4 more years). They’re like ki aaram se kaam karo (work with ease) and I think she feels that distraction na ho jaye (there is no distraction) and stuff like that.”

The actor added, “I am focusing on my work so aisa kuch pressure family se toh bilkul nahi aaya ab tak (there is no pressure from the family yet).”

When the interviewer asked Kartik Aaryan if there was room for love, he missed a beat and said “Main always bolne vala tha (I was about to say always),” and laughed. The actor added, “Yeah yeah. 100 per cent. Why not?”

Kartik had a great 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 doing exceedingly well in theatres. After Freddy, he is looking forward to Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s next. It was recently said that Kartik will be a part of Hera Pheri 3 but the film’s producer and Kartik himself have not said anything about it yet. He was also announced as the lead actor of Hansal Mehta’s Captain India but no further announcements have been made about the movie yet. There have also been rumours of Kartik getting back with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan but no official statement has been made on that front yet.