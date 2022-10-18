Kartik Aaryan uploads video with pet Katori, fans say he’s flaunting his McLaren GT worth Rs 4.7 crore

Actor Kartik Aaryan uploaded an adorable video of his pet dog Katori sitting on his car. As per the actor’s caption that video was about his pet not letting him go to work, but fans seemed to think that he was actually flaunting his McLaren GT car.

The McLaren GT was gifted to Kartik by producer Bhushan Kumar after their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke several records at the box office earlier this year. The car is worth Rs 4.7 crore in India and the model given to Kartik was the first one in India.

Kartik uploaded the video with the caption, “Spoilt Kid @katoriaaryan Ye mujhe kaam pe jaane nahi degi (Spoilt kid. She won’t let me go to work).”

The pooch is seen sitting atop the shiny, orange car, as the actor eventually joins him in the video.

Check out Kartik’s video –

However, fans were quick to pull their favourite actor’s leg. One fan commented, “Ha katori ke bahane gaadi dikha rahe ho sab pata hai humko (You are showing off your car with katori as an excuse).” Another fan commented, “The car though, hawt hawt hawt.” The fans also were completely in awe of Katori, who has its own Instagram account.

Many of them suggested Kartik to cast the dog in his next film, while others requested that the actor should take it along for work. McLaren GT is not the only car Kartik owns. The actor is a proud owner of Lamborghini Urus Capsule Edition, a BMW 5 Series, Mini Cooper S and a Porsche 718 Boxster.

The original film starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The actor also uploaded a post about finishing the shoot schedule of Satya Prem Ki Katha with co-star Kiara Advani. He captioned the post as, “And on the day of Dussehra, A month long hectic but fun schedule with the most rambunctious crew of #SatyaPremKiKatha comes to an end !! with lots of celebration and Mini Garba.”

The actor will also be seen in Shehzada, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He also has the film Freddy with actor Alaya F.