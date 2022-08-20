scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan dance to ‘Bom Diggy Diggy’; fans say ‘want them in a movie together’. Watch

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan showed some cool moves in a video that has gone viral.

Varun Dhawan, Kartik AaryanActors Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan danced their heart out at a party recently. (Photo: Instagram/varundvn/kartikaaryan)

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan are two of the most adored actors of their generation right now and even though they have not shared the screen yet, a recent collaboration of sorts between them has gone viral. A video showing Kartik and Varun dancing together has gone viral on social media.

Both the actors are dressed casually in the video which seems to be from David Dhawan’s birthday party. In the video, Kartik is teaching Varun the dance steps to his popular song ‘Bom Diggy Diggy’ from the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The video was shared by a fan on social media and soon the comment section was flooded with Kartik and Varun’s fans. One user commented, “They both have such great comic timing! It’d be a blast. I hate when their fan pages fight lol.” Another fan shared that they wished to see the stars together in a film and commented, “One day hopefully” and another fan agreed and wrote, “Yeah box office will be on fire”.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes…’

Kartik is currently enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee film was one of the few Hindi films of 2022 that worked wonders at the box office. His upcoming films include Shehzada, Satyaprem ki Katha, Captain India and Freddy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Varun was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo where he shared screen space with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. His upcoming films include Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 07:12:48 pm
Next Story

Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

2

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

3

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

4

Xavier’s V-C on professor resignation row: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'

5

Sports, A Musical: How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers? Why Sachin Tendulkar heard Bryan Adams on loop?

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained: How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
India seal ODI series, beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

India seal ODI series, beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Brazilian President grabs at heckler, tries to take phone
Watch

Brazilian President grabs at heckler, tries to take phone

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained

How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain sassy Goa vacation
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s sassy Goa vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement