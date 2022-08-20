Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan dance to ‘Bom Diggy Diggy’; fans say ‘want them in a movie together’. Watch

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan are two of the most adored actors of their generation right now and even though they have not shared the screen yet, a recent collaboration of sorts between them has gone viral. A video showing Kartik and Varun dancing together has gone viral on social media.

Both the actors are dressed casually in the video which seems to be from David Dhawan’s birthday party. In the video, Kartik is teaching Varun the dance steps to his popular song ‘Bom Diggy Diggy’ from the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The video was shared by a fan on social media and soon the comment section was flooded with Kartik and Varun’s fans. One user commented, “They both have such great comic timing! It’d be a blast. I hate when their fan pages fight lol.” Another fan shared that they wished to see the stars together in a film and commented, “One day hopefully” and another fan agreed and wrote, “Yeah box office will be on fire”.

Kartik is currently enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee film was one of the few Hindi films of 2022 that worked wonders at the box office. His upcoming films include Shehzada, Satyaprem ki Katha, Captain India and Freddy.

Varun was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo where he shared screen space with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. His upcoming films include Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.