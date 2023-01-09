scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Kartik Aaryan turns producer with Shehzada

Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill are the co-producers of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada, which is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role.

kartik aaryanKartik Aaryan was recently seen in Freddy. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is now one of the producers of his upcoming film Shehzada. According to sources, Shehzada encountered a financial crisis after which Kartik offered to let go of his remuneration. After Kartik’s gesture, the producers decided to get him on board as producer.

A source revealed, “It wasn’t planned or anything. It is early days for Kartik to turn producer. He has just started his career as an actor. But then, the unexpected happened. Shehzada encountered a financial crisis and if someone had not stepped in at that moment, the project would have been stalled.”

“Kartik offered to forego his remuneration. That’s when the other producers offered to have him on board as a producer,” added the source.

The filmmakers said, “It’s been quite a joyride making this film with Kartik as an actor, but now it’s become even more exciting having Kartik on board as one of the producers of the film. Like us Kartik too believes in wide-reaching films that appeal to youngsters, families and the masses. Shehzada is meant for all of them, hence it made natural sense for him to pick this film for his debut as producer.”

Kartik Aaryan had an eventful 2022 after his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster. The actor was recently seen in the movie Freddy. Apart from Shehzada, Kartik has Aashiqui 3, Kabir Khan’s untitled next and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

