Sunday, November 22, 2020
Kartik Aaryan turns 30: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and others wish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star

Kartik Aaryan turns 30: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Anees Bazmee and Mukesh Chhabra among others wished Kartik Aaryan on his 30th birthday.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | November 22, 2020 2:59:39 pm
Kartik Aaryan birthdayKartik Aaryan turns 30 today. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 30th birthday today. Celebrities, friends and fans have flooded social media with wishes for the Bollywood actor, who has films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal to his credit.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to wish the actor.

Deepika Padukone shared a click of Kartik Aaryan on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday, May we sign a fun film together this year!”

Sharing a photo of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 cast on Twitter, director Anees Bazmee wrote, “Happy Birthday @TheAaryanKartik from the entire team of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. May you continue to give heart winning and incredible performances. Have a great year ahead, God bless you!#HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan.”

Film producer Tanuj Garg tweeted, “Happy Birthday Kartik. Go kill the shots and don’t forget to wish me on mine soon! Winking face with tongue❤@TheAaryanKartik #HappyBirthdayKartikAaryan.”

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra posted on Twitter, “Happy birthday @TheAaryanKartik.” Director Tarun Mansukhani also wished Kartik Aaryan.

See all the birthday wishes for Kartik Aaryan:

anushka, kartik (Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram) deepika, kartik (Photo: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram)

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

