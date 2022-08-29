scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Kartik Aaryan turned down a deal worth Rs 9 crores to endorse pan masala: report

According to reports, Kartik Aaryan has made a conscious choice and has declined to endorse a pan masala brand.

kartik aaryan bhool bhulaiyaa 2 box officeKartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has recently turned down a pan masala endorsement worth Rs. 8-9 crores. Aaryan who recently wrapped Shehzada has come out as a responsible youth icon after this act.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, a prominent ad guru confirmed the news and said,  “That’s right. That boy Kartik Aaryan has said no to around Rs. 8-9 crore offer to endorse paan masala. Kartik seems to have principles, a rare commodity in today’s actors who suffer from the gift of the ‘grab’. Saying no to such big money is not easy. But Kartik is conscious of his responsibility as a youth icon.”

Recently Pushpa actor Allu Arjun also turned down a deal of Rs 10 crore to promote a pan masala brand. 

On the work front, Kartik is still riding high on the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was a blockbuster. The actor will next be seen in Shehzada which he calls his most commercial movie. Sharing a picture he wrote in the caption, “Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax. that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time🤞🏻One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it . Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai.” He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Apart from that he has Captain India and Freddy in his kitty.

