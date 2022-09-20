Kartik Aaryan travels economy class and eats instant noodles, fans react: ‘Ye ladka kuch alag hai’

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan recently surprised passengers aboard an economy class flight. The actor, who has been riding a wave of success since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performed well at the box office, unexpectedly turned up on the flight and left everyone smiling.

In videos that have now gone on viral on the internet, Kartik is seen sharing selfies with fans and smiling good humouredly at the people around him. In another clip that is being shared, he is seen enjoying a cup of noodles while interacting with fans.

Check out the videos of Kartik Aaryan here:

#KartikAaryan TRAVELLING IN ECONOMIC CLASS BUT HIS HEART IS AS RICH AS BUSINESS CLASS ✨👑💥😘

Yeh ladka hee kuch alag hai!!!

Itna saara pyaar and soooo humble her is ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @TheAaryanKartik ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cOTnGkXnFW

— Kartik Aaryan Fandom (@KartikAaryanFan) September 19, 2022

This is the 1st time i’ve seen a Bollywood Actor eating instant noodles 😋😂😭@TheAaryanKartik no doubt why you’re masses ke favourite 😂😭🤝#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/AwAKhKS1n4

— Chiji 🐣✨{inactive} (@StanningKartik) September 18, 2022

His fans were mighty impressed with his antics and took to Twitter to commend the actor for being so gracious and humble. One of them wrote, “#KartikAaryan TRAVELLING IN ECONOMIC CLASS BUT HIS HEART IS AS RICH AS BUSINESS CLASS. Yeh ladka hee kuch alag hai!!! Itna saara pyaar and soooo humble he is (sic).” Another mentioned, “This is the 1st time i’ve seen a Bollywood Actor eating instant noodles 😋😂😭 no doubt why you’re masses ke favourite.” Another person commented, “Most humble star in Bollywood who feels proud to be among his people.”

In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Kartik had mentioned that despite failing to connect with audience, Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal had helped him get three projects: “After playing two roles in the film, filmmakers started seeing me in that light. That’s Imitiaz Ali’s magic,” the actor said.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kartik is looking forward to the release of Satya Prem Ki Katha where he will once again share screen space with Kiara Advani. He also has Captain Freddy and Aashiqui 3 in his kitty.