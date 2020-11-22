Kartik Aaryan to star in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka

Dhamaka marks Kartik Aaryan and Ram Madhvani's first collaboration.. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Ram Madhavani’s next film titled Dhamaka. The actor announced the project on his 30th birthday. He shared the first motion poster of the film on Instagram with a caption that read, “Aaj mera Birthday hai. #DHAMAKA hona chahiye.”

In the poster, Kartik Aaryan is looking at a burning bridge. He is seen in a suited-booted avatar, has a long hairstyle with a beard and is sporting spectacles. Going by the looks of it, Kartik seems to be playing a business man.

The film will mark Kartik Aaryan’s first collaboration with Ram Madhvani, who is fresh out of the success of Aarya, a web-series that is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kartik, on the other hand, was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal. The actor also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 in his kitty.

Dhamaka will go on floors in 2021.

