Kartik Aaryan to star in Hera Pheri 3, confirms Paresh Rawal

Hera Pheri 3 has been in the works for a while and though every few years, there would be statements by the producers or the cast members of the original films, fans are yet to hear something concrete about the third part of the popular franchise. But, it seems like the franchise has now gotten a new lease of life. On Friday, actor Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will star in Hera Pheri 3.

On Friday, a Twitter user asked the veteran actor, “@SirPareshRawal Sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??” To this, the 67-year-old actor wrote, “Yes it’s true.”

In the last few days, reports have been doing the rounds that Akshay Kumar might soon revive the franchises of Hera Pheri, Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana. Howevere, recent reports suggested that Akshay was not convinced with the vision of the sequels.

It is yet to be known if with Kartik Aaryan’s addition to the cast, Akshay Kumar will still be attached to the project.

In an interview in June, producer Firoz Nadiadwala had confirmed Hera Pheri 3 with its original cast members – Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. He told Bollywood Hungama, “You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai and Suniel ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc.”

Also Read | Bollywood makers rethink promotional game ahead of big releases, focus to avoid backlash and political controversy

In September, a Twitter exchange between Akshay and Suniel also led fans to believe that an announcement about the film was to be expected soon. In this exchange, the actors called each other by their character names from the film.

The first Hera Pheri film released in the year 2000 and was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was a huge hit and a sequel was made in the year 2006 but this time, it was directed by Neeraj Vora. Earlier, Kartik stepped in for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, whose original starred Akshay Kumar. The film emerged as one of the biggest hits in 2022.