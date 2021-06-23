Kartik Aaryan to star in epic love saga Satyanarayan Ki Katha

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday announced his new film titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The movie is being touted as an epic love story. Sharing a promo of the film, the actor wrote on Instagram, “A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha ❤️ A special film with special people 🙏🏻”.

Satyanarayan Ki Katha marks the Bollywood debut of Sameer Vidwans who helmed the National Award-winning 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal. The makers are yet to reveal the name of the female lead.

Excited to be collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala and a few National Award-winning personalities, Kartik Aaryan said in a statement, “I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now. I couldn’t have asked for better collaboration. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining.”

Kartik Aaryan is also a bit apprehensive about Satyanarayan Ki Katha since he believes he is “the only member in this team without a National Award.”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has termed Satyanarayan Ki Katha as a “visionary project”. Talking about his first collaboration with Kartik, he said in a statement, “This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings new energy to the project. Satyanarayan Ki Katha makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience.”

Satyanarayan Ki Katha will go on floors towards the end of this year and will hit theatres in 2022. The film has been co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures