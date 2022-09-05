Kartik Aaryan to star in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3, says it’s ‘dream come true’

Twenty-two years after the original smash hit Aashiqui debuted in theatres, actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in the film’s third instalment, Aashiqui 3. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu, known for acclaimed movies like Barfi, Ludo and Jagga Jasoos.

The 1990 original was backed by T-Series and Vishesh Films, with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt directing actors Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, a bonafide a box office success.

According to Variety, the third instalment of the franchise, like the second, will be a spiritual successor. Composer Pritam, who has had a winning combination with Basu in films like Gangster, Jagga Jasoos, Barfi, Life in a… Metro, is on board to score music for Aashiqui 3.

Kartik Aaryan, fresh off the success of this year’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, said headlining a musical love story like Aashiqui 3 is a “dream come true” moment for him as he grew up being inspired by the original.

“The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways,” the actor said in a statement.

Anurag Basu, whose last directorial was Ludo on Netflix, called the Aashiqui franchise “emotions for the fans” that has remained in hearts till date. “The aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one,” the filmmaker added.

Pritam said the Aashiqui franchise is known for its chartbuster soundtrack and his will be to “take it to its next level” with the third instalment. Aaashiqui 3 is part of T-Series’ ambitious 100-film slate.

Producer Mukesh Bhatt of Vishesh Films said Aashiqui 3 will “celebrate love like never before.” “On the evening of Aug. 16, 1990, a day before the ‘Aashiqui’ release, Gulshanji [late producer and music mogul Gulshan Kumar] and me were very nervous, the next day records were broken and history was created.

“Today with Bhushan , Pritam, Anurag and the heartthrob of the nation Kartik, I assure everyone that ‘Aashiqui 3’ will celebrate love like never before,” Bhatt said.

T-Series MD and producer Bhushan Kumar said it was the perfect time to revive the beloved franchise, whose storyline and music is “etched in our hearts”. “We are ecstatic to announce ‘Aashiqui 3’ in collaboration with Mukesh Bhatt, directed by my all time favorite Anurag Basu.

“The film is sure to have a fresh side to it while retaining the true essence. We couldn’t have found an actor better than Kartik, a true rockstar in all sense after the massive hits he has delivered; he truly fits to a T,” the producer added.